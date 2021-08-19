UAE bans IndiGo flights

Dubai: UAE has imposed a temporary ban on IndiGo flights. The authorities in the UAE took this decision after finding that the air carrier took passengers who had not undergone a rapid-PCR test at the departure airport. IndiGo is banned for a week till August 24.

IndiGo issued a statement saying all flights to UAE stand cancelled till August due to operational issues. ‘We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations’, the airline said.

As per the guidelines issued by UAE, all passengers from India are required to undergo a RT-PCR test 48 hours before departure and another rapid PCR test at the airport a few hours before the flight. Passengers also need an approval letter from UAE authorities for travel. Airline check-in staff at the airport are required to check the test reports before accepting passengers. The documents are also checked upon arrival in the UAE.