‘You didn’t smile even on Olympic podium’, PM to silver medallist Ravi Dahiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with champion athletes who brought glory to the nation in Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. During his conversation, he expressed his displeasure to wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who earned a silver medal in wrestling.

When questioned why he didn’t smile on the podium after winning the silver medal, Dahiya, who was initially surprised to learn that PM had some complaints to make, quickly presented a grin.

While chatting with Ravi Dahiya, Prime Minister Modi praised him for winning a silver medal for India and on a lighter note asked why he didn’t smile on the podium, to which Dahiya answered that he went to the Tokyo Olympics with the goal of winning gold and was unhappy that he didn’t.

Also Read: India vs England: Tendulkar finally breaks the silence on Virat Kohli’s poor form

Prime Minister Modi encouraged him to be upbeat, saying that people from Haryana are always joyful and he should be as well. PM further asked the wrestler why he didn’t leave his opponent while he was biting him, to which Dahiya answered, ‘If I had left him, he could have won the match.’

PM Modi further inquired if any action had been taken, but Dahiya stated that action could be taken only if there were traces of blood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a sumptuous brunch at his residence for all Tokyo return Indian Olympians. PM Modi shared ice cream with bronze medalist PV Sindhu and served gold winner Neeraj Chopra his favourite meal, churma. The PM also praised the team’s efforts, noting that they produced India’s best-ever result in any Olympic games, capturing seven medals, including a historic gold in athletics.