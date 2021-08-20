Abu Dhabi eases entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE. The new entry rules will come into effect on August 20.

As per the new rules, vaccinated people and participants in a clinical trial can enter the emirate if they have a ‘green pass’ and an active E or star icon on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.

For unvaccinated residents and tourists entry is allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI. They must take tests on days four and eight after entry. Those entering with a DPI test result must take PCR tests on days three and seven.