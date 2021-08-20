Actor Randeep Hooda served with Rs 10 crore legal notice by scriptwriter

Scriptwriter and lyricist Priyanka Sharma from Hisar has served a Rs 10 crore legal notice on actor Randeep Hooda and others through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan. She sent a complaint in this regard to Haryana’s Director General of Police, Faridabad, through mail. Sharma is now working on film screenplays, storylines and music in Surat, the lawyer said.

Priyanka Sharma stated in a notice to Randeep Hooda that she had contacted him over social media. He had promised her that he would begin working on Priyanka’s script as soon as possible. Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep’s manager Panchali Choudhary and makeup artist Renuka Pillai, according to Priyanka, received around 1,200 songs and 40 stories via email and WhatsApp.

She further added that years passed but neither did the work on the stories nor she gets back the songs. Priyanka got death threats after contacting them to get the scripts and lyrics. The lawyer said that Priyanka Sharma has demanded compensation of Rs 10 crore for the eight years of harassment she has endured.