Afghanistan pop star Aryana Sayeed leaves country as Taliban takes control of the nation

Aryana Sayeed, Afghanistan’s most famous pop star, has fled the nation as the Taliban seizes total control of the war-torn territory. She said on Instagram that she had taken a US jet out of Kabul as the country’s administration fell apart completely.

After seizing control of the capital, the militant group enforced its own interpretation of the law, destroying all democratic authority in the country.

Aryana wrote a touching statement to her people and followers on Instagram, along with a photo of herself on the flight. She wrote: ‘I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the Last Soldier to leave the Motherland… and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened. I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you! Heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left. I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul.’

She ended her message by saying: ‘After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I have many stories to share with you My LOVE/S!! For now, please stay safe and please stay united! xoxo -Aryana.’

Her spouse, meanwhile, posted a boomerang of her sleeping on their trip from Doha to Istanbul, along with his own heartfelt note praising his partner’s courage and urging followers to send her sweet messages.

Aryana was a strong supporter of the Afghan army before the Taliban gained control of the nation. Aryana Sayeed is married to Hasib Sayed, who is also her producer and the two of them departed the country together.