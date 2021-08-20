Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures is trading at Rs 47,246 for 10 grams. Silver futures jumped 0.07% to Rs 62,177 per kilogram. The rate of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 370 to Rs 47,130 per 10 gm.

Also Read: Diesel prices drops for third day in a row

In the international market, gold prices were flat on Friday. Spot gold was flat at US dollar 1,780.43 per ounce. US gold futures remained firm at US dollar 1,782.40 per ounce. Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped by 2.04 tonnes to 1,015.10 tonnes