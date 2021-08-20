Covid vaccines for children will be launched ‘very soon’, says Union Health Minister

New Delhi: In the midst of fears over a potential third wave of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said children will likely get COVID-19 vaccines ‘very soon’. The results of a current study by Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech for developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children are expected to be released next month and the COVID-19 antidote will likely be released shortly thereafter, he said.

‘The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children. We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon,’ said Mandaviya to reporters in Rajkot.

Additionally, Mandaviya assured that the Centre is committed to vaccinating every citizen. In the meantime, ICMR-NIV Director Priya Abraham on August 18 announced that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Phase II and III trials are underway for children aged 2-18. ‘Hopefully, the results are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have COVID-19 vaccines for children,’ Abraham was quoted as saying by PIB.

Additionally, Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is taking place, which can be used for children and will be made available. It was informed by the Centre that the vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila would be available for children 12 and older, subject to approval by the Supreme Court. It is said that Zydus Cadila’s coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D can be given to both adults and children.