Former MLA’s son held for robbery

Ghaziabad: According to officials, police on Thursday arrested 10 people in connection with a robbery of Rs 45 lakh from a trader. It is alleged that the 11 individuals robbed a rice trader, Anandam, who lives in Chennai, of Rs 45 lakh on August 17.

One of the 11 members of the gang arrested by UP police is Satyendra Singh, the son of former MLA Gajraj Singh from Hapur. The other 10 suspects identified as Vinay Teja (26) of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Deepak Palta, Asheesh, Surendra Pal, Ayush, Vishal, Manoj, Rajiv Tyagi of Hapur, Arvind Tyagi and his wife Reena Tyagi.

The police have recovered Rs 32 lakh from Arvind Tyagi and Rs 1.3 lakh from Satyendra. Pawan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said three country-made pistols, five live cartridges and a car used in the committing of the crime have been seized.

In the pretext of making investments in several schemes, Vinaj Teja invited the trader to Gurgaon. Teja had also assured Anandam that his black money would be converted into white money. In Gurgaon, Teja introduced Anandam to Deepak Palta and seven other members.

Raj Kumar alias Asheesh Sharma, later, somehow managed to call Anandam at Devika towers to Rajnagar District Centre (RDC), Ghaziabad. To discuss the issue, he arrived at the office of advocate Atul Tyagi with money. Meanwhile, five members of the gang entered the chamber and began beating him. Afterward, they snatched the bag containing Rs 45 lakh and fled, the SSP said.

A ‘Hawala’ broker in Delhi gave the trader Rs 1 crore. The money was paid to a Hawala broker in Chennai by Anandam.