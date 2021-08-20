Etihad Airways announces new direct flights

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will soon resume direct flights to Abu Dhabi from Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Direct flights from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi will begin from August 22 and Sri Lanka from August 21. From August 10, the airline resumed flights from three Pakistani cities, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for transit passengers only.

As per the updated guidelines, only fully vaccinated UAE residents, medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE, people travelling for medical reasons and government employees will be allowed to travel.

On arrival in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. They would need to wear a medically approved tracking wristband during the quarantine period. An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is mandatory to travel. Only, diplomats, UAE nationals and golden visa holders are exempted from this.

‘This will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after clearing immigration. All guests must also take a PCR test on days four and eight’, the airline said on its website.