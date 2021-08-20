Great gift from SBI!: A floating ATM on Dal Lake

Srinagar: A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM has been installed on a houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists alike. Dinesh Khare, chairman of SBI, inaugurated the floating ATM on 16 August. In addition to fulfilling a long-standing need of the area, the floating ATM will also add to the charm of Srinagar.

‘SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar,’ tweeted the country’s top lender.

In 2004, SBI launched the first floating ATM in Kerala. This floating ATM is located in Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) yacht, Jhankar. This ferry operates between Ernakulam and Vaypeyan region. Ashok K., the then Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Center, launched SBI’s first floating ATM.

Moreover, SBI is continually expanding its customers’ services, in order to ensure customers’ convenience and comfort. In terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees, State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in India. With 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATMs / CDMs in India, SBI has the largest branch network.