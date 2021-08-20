Woman consumes poison after man sexually assault her

A Pataudi woman consumed poison after being allegedly sexually assaulted by the man in her village. Police have registered an FIR concerning the matter, but no arrest has yet been made.

The woman said that on the night of August 2, the accused scaled her home wall and raped her while covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from notifying anybody. He then allegedly threatened to murder her if she reported the incident to anybody. On the night of August 10, the accused reportedly scaled the woman’s home wall once again. She notified her mother this time and her relatives apprehended him before he could leave.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, stated: ‘The man’s family was called to the woman’s home and they first promised to get him married to her after which they were allowed to return to their house. However, on August 11, the man returned with some relatives and started pressuring the family to not tell anyone about the incident. They have alleged that he was carrying a pistol, which he used to threaten them. In the chaos, the woman consumed poison.’

‘She was rushed to the hospital and was later discharged after treatment. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter and investigations are being conducted. No arrests have been made yet,’ the officer added.