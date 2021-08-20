Man eats 20,000 calorie burger. Read to know more about the burger

20,000 calories were consumed in only four minutes and 10 seconds by a man. Matt Stonie participated in the Octuple Bypass challenge at the Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas. There were 40 bacon slices, 8.5 patties, 16 slices of cheese, a whole onion, two tomatoes, chilli and buns in the burger. Approximately 2.94 kilograms was its weight.

It costs $25.00 for an Octuple Bypass Burger and $7.39 for 40 bacon slices.

A video of Matt enjoying the burger in just over four minutes has gone viral on social media. Matt, a popular competitive eater, is seen in the clip disassembling the towering burger into three piles. Between sips of water, he ate the piles of burger.

When the timer reaches 4 minutes and 10 seconds, the judge announces Matt has completed the challenge. On July 26, the record was set. Previously, the record was 7 minutes 42 seconds. This was set by competitive eater Miki Sudo, who is also an employee of the grill.

Matt is ranked fourth in Major League Eating’s competitive eater rankings. In 2015, he won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. There are 14.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel

The Heart Attack Grill is famous for its weight scale and sign that reads, ‘Over 350 Pounds Eats Free.’ One of the biggest burgers at the Grill, the Quadruple Burger, has earned a Guinness World Record as the world’s ‘most calorific burger’, weighing 1.36 kilograms with nearly 10,000 calories.