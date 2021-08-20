‘Question those who don’t wear masks properly’: Mumbai Police

Are you an Instagram user who follows Mumbai Police? Then there’s a good chance you’re aware of the many types of postings they frequently publish with a dash of creativity. Their messages frequently entertain people, whether they are raising awareness about the current pandemic or warning people about cyber fraud. Take, for example, their recent mask-related tweet.

Sharing a cartoon strip depicting a conversation between two people, one of whom is wearing a mask properly and another flouting that rule, Mumbai Police wrote: ‘Smell the danger of virus! Question those who don’t wear mask properly.’

Since sharing the post has received over 9,000 likes and the number is rapidly growing. While commenting, people had a variety of emotions. ‘This was good,’ wrote a user. ‘Excellent example,’ shared another. Several people also used the ok hand sign emoticon to convey their feelings.