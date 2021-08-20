Taliban takes a BIG step against India just days after taking control of Kabul

Taliban have halted all imports and exports from Afghanistan to India since gaining control of Kabul. Taliban have shut down the transit routes through Pakistan, causing the halt of exports and imports from Afghanistan, according to the Director-General of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Dr. Ajay Sahai. ‘We keep a close eye on developments in Afghanistan. Imports are transported through Pakistan; since the Taliban have stopped moving cargo to Pakistan, virtually all imports have ceased,’ Sahai was quoted by ANI as saying.

India is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners, and it has substantial investments in the war-torn nation, according to Sahai. ‘Our exports to Afghanistan are valued at over $835 million for 2021 and our imports are worth around $510 million. In addition to trade, we have a substantial investment in Afghanistan. We have invested over $3 billion and are developing 400-plus projects in the country’, Sahai said.

Read more: ‘You are our last hope’: Son of Assassinated Anti-Taliban Fighter Demands Weapons from US

According to Sahai, Afghanistan imports primarily dry fruits from India while it exports sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers. From Afghanistan, a little gum and onions are also imported to India.