‘There is an attempt to rule Talibani style in Bengal’, says Union Minister Nisith Pramanik

Kolkata: Union Minister Nisith Pramanik hit out at West Bengal government led by Trinamool Congress and said that there was an attempt to rule Talibani style in the state.

‘When we were going to offer prayers, many from the Rajbangshi community were arrested. The state government has arrested almost 480 people so far’, said Nisith Pramanik. The Union Minister was referring to the arrest of BJP workers who were going to offer prayers at Jalpesh Mandir. West Bengal police arrested BJP workers citing Covid-19 protocol violation.

‘Our workers have been arrested by the state government police. We condemn this and in Bengal, the attempt to rule Talibani style I think is disregarding the constitution. It’s a conspiracy to spoil the dignity of West Bengal’, he added.

Earlier, West Bengal police arrested Union minister Shantanu Thakur who was leading the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.