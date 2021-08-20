UAE lifts ban imposed on IndiGo flights

Dubai: UAE lifted the temporary ban imposed on IndiGo Airlines. The air carrier will resume commercial flight services to the UAE from August 20.

‘IndiGo will recommence flight operations between India and UAE from 0130 IST (2000 UTC) tonight. We have informed all our passengers and any inconvenience caused is regretted’, said the air carrier.

Earlier on Tuesday, the authorities in the UAE imposed a temporary ban on IndiGo flights till August 24. The authorities took this decision after finding that the air carrier took passengers who had not undergone a rapid-PCR test at the departure airport.

As per the guidelines issued by UAE, all passengers from India are required to undergo a RT-PCR test 48 hours before departure and another rapid PCR test at the airport a few hours before the flight. Passengers also need an approval letter from UAE authorities for travel. Airline check-in staff at the airport are required to check the test reports before accepting passengers. The documents are also checked upon arrival in the UAE.