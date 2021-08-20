‘Union government is concerned about women in Afghanistan and does not cares for Indian women’: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Union government is worried over the situation of women in Afghanistan and not considerate about their condition in India

‘As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before the age of 5 years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn’t it happening here?’, said the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad.

‘You must remember that ISI controls the Taliban and uses it like a puppet. Experts are saying that Al Qaeda & Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan’, he said.

Owaisi had earlier said that India should have had a dialogue with the Taliban but the Modi government wasted seven years and failed to read what was happening in Afghanistan.

‘Whether or not India recognizes Taliban, the government should have to open channels of communication with them. We lost time on that. For the reconstruction of Afghanistan, India has spent nearly USD 3 billion. We have constructed Afghanistan’s parliament which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over there’, he said.