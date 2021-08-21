17-year-old gives life to four through organ donation in Pune

Parents of a 17-year-old girl in Pune consented to multiple organ transplants this week after their daughter was declared brain dead following an aneurysm and intracranial hemorrhage. On August 16, the child, who was full of life and had a passion for modelling, was taken to the Dr. D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre with a severe headache.

The 17-year-old experienced a headache, according to Mayuri Barge, transplant manager at D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre and was taken to the hospital when the discomfort would not go away. On August 18, she was declared brain dead after suffering an aneurysm with an intracranial bleed.

On August 18, a multi-transplant team from several institutions took possession of the girl’s organs at D Y Patil Hospital. Her liver and one kidney were given to hospital waitlist patients, while her lungs were flown the next day to KIMS in Hyderabad. The other kidney was delivered to Jehangir Hospital for transplantation. Her corneas, too, were given.

Her parents said, ‘She had got 80 percent in Class X and had decided to achieve a better score in Class XII.’ Her mother went on to say that she was a helpful youngster who frequently purchased vada pav and other goodies for the poor and needy.

‘I have lost my daughter. If by donating her organs others can get a second chance at life, so be it. Maybe this was her way to make us proud,’ the mother had told the transplant team.

This was the 21st organ donation in Pune this year, according to Aarti Gokhale, the chief transplant coordinator at Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee.