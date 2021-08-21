36 FIRs filed over violation of COVID-19 norms during BJP rally in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police lodged 17 additional first information reports (FIRs) on Saturday, against BJP leaders and activists for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations during Union minister Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in various areas of the city. The total number of FIRs registered against the BJP event now stands at 36.

New FIRs have been filed at the Mumbai police stations of Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pant Nagar, Khar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Saki Naka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Borivali and MHB.

Despite Covid restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Police, Union minister Rane, who was just recruited into Narendra Modi’s cabinet, began the Jan Ashirwad Yatra with his three colleagues in the Centre. Senior BJP officials attended the event, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar.

Several state opposition leaders criticised the BJP for holding a rally at a time when Maharashtra is still fighting the pandemic and is the worst-affected state in the country. On Friday, the Maharashtra government and the BJP engaged in a verbal spat over Narayan Rane’s rally. On Friday, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Bhai Jagtap slammed the BJP for organising the Yatra despite the state’s Covid-19 crisis.

In his defence, Narayan Rane stated on Friday that numerous additional demonstrations were held around the state during the pandemic, but no action was taken and the Maharashtra government failed to manage the Covid-19 issue.

Echoing his claims, BJP leader Keshav Upadhye called the FIR’s against his party as biased. ‘Political functions are being organised across the state by all the parties including (ruling) Shiv Sena. A large number of people are gathering in those events too, but no cases are registered against members of the ruling party,’ Upadhye said on Friday and pointed out that the BJP has urged its Yatra workers to follow Covid guidelines on a daily basis.

However, Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde stated on Friday that if Shiv Sena or Maharashtra government personnel assemble during the crisis, action will be done against them.

‘At a time when there is a threat of a possible third wave of Covid, everyone must follow protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. If Shiv Sena workers or MVA workers hold gatherings, then action is taken against them also,’ Shinde told the media.