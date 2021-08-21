Border Security Force sizes heroin worth Rs 200 crore

Chandigarh: Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police has seized 40.810 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 200 crore, 90 grams of opium and two plastic pipes along the international border with Pakistan in Amritsar district on Saturday morning.

‘Proud of SSP Amritsar (Rural), Gulneet Khurana and his team for recovery of over 40 kg heroin from Ramdas sector of Indo-Pak border around 3 am today morning’, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta

Also Read: Security forces killed three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in encounter

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.