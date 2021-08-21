Bus narrowly escapes landslide in Nainital, people seen jumping out of windows in video

Passengers on a bus in Uttarakhand narrowly escaped a landslide on the hilly route they were traveling on. The landslide occurred near Nainital and a one-minute video published by a news agency shows dramatic visuals of people frantically exiting the bus as the avalanche began.

To avoid any injuries to passengers, the bus driver reversed the vehicle and took it to a safe distance. The video depicts a large section of the mountain collapsing and blocking the road.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/eyj1pBQmNw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Passengers can be heard exhaling a sigh of relief after avoiding a major natural calamity.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to return to north India on August 19 after a roughly two-week hiatus, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With the return of the monsoon, the IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, as well as Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, between August 19 and August 23.