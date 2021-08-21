Dubai announces 14-day visa on arrival for Indians

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that Indian citizens travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in the emirate. But to avail this they must meet certain conditions.

Only Indian citizens with visitor visa or a green card issued by the United States or residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or European Union will get this facility. The visa issued by the United States, United Kingdom or European Union has to be valid for a minimum of six months.

All passengers travelling to Dubai must hold a negative Covid-19 RTPCR test certificate with a validity of no more than 72 hours or 48 hours before departure, depending on the point of origin.