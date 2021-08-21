Dubai Princess shares Onam wishes

Dubai: Princess of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished all Keralites a happy Onam. The daughter of ruler of Dubai has shared a picture ‘Pookalam’ on her Instagram page.

This is for the first time that a member of the royal family has extended greetings during an Indian festival. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to social media every year to wish Indians during Diwali — even tweeting in Hindi in 2018.