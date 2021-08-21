Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Kutch

Gandhinagar: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Saturday at 12.08 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Dholavira. No damage to property, casualty or injury was reported.

‘A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12.08 pm on Saturday with its epicenter 23 km East-Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 6.1 km’, said Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Earlier on August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Kutch district is located in a ‘very high risk seismic zone,’ as per the state disaster management authority. The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.