Expo 2020 Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority announces new bus routes: Full list

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced new bus services for serving the Expo 2020 visitors. RTA will operate 70 low-floor buses across the UAE for this. The buses will operate 193 daily trips during weekdays, and 213 on Thursdays and Fridays.

Here is the full list of new routes:

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain service frequency: Every 20 minutes

>>Abu Dhabi International Airport: The RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 31 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 on Thursday and Friday.

>> Abu Dhabi Bus Station: 10 buses will run 26 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 29 on Thursday and Friday.

>> Marina Mall Station: 10 buses to operate 27 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 28 on Thursday and Friday.

> Al Ain Bus Station: 9 buses will run 22 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 25 on Thursday and Friday.

Sharjah service frequency: Every 15 or 20 minutes

>> Al Jubail Bus Station: 10 buses to run 29 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 on Thursday and Friday. Service frequency is every 20 minutes.

>> Muwaileh Station: 10 buses to run 32 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 37 on Thursday and Friday. Service frequency is every 15 minutes.

Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman service frequency: Every hour

The RTA will operate 7 buses that will start from the Ras Al Khaimah bus station and head to Expo via Ajman.

The service will see 17 daily trips during weekdays; and 18 during weekends.

Fujairah service frequency: Every 2 hours

The RTA will deploy 4 buses that will depart from near City Centre Fujairah.

The buses will have nine daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 on Thursday and Friday.