Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away at 89 due to multi-organ failure

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh died on Saturday at the age of 89 in Lucknow after a prolonged illness. The former chief minister was admitted to the ICU of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 4 in a critical condition.

The BJP veteran’s health condition was revealed to be critical on Friday by hospital authorities.

Kalyan Singh began his political career in Atrauli and won his first Assembly election in 1967. He served nine terms as a legislator from Atrauli. In 1991, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh quit the BJP twice, the first time in 1999 and the second time in 2009.

Also Read: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU in Lucknow

Earlier this month, several BJP officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the politician in the hospital. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Kalyan Singh in the ICU.

‘Kalyan Singh’s health status is critical and is on a life-saving support system. The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health,’ the hospital said in a statement earlier.