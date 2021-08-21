Gulf country lifts night curfew

Muscat: Oman has lifted the night curfew imposed in the country from August 21. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced the decision to lift the ban imposed on movement of individuals, vehicles and commercial activities.

From September 1, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter government offices, shopping malls, restaurants, private sector facilities and venues hosting cultural, sports and group activities. The Committee also informed that only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the country from September 1. They must also take the PCR test before or upon arrival in the country and have to remain in quarantine for 7 days. People under the age of 18 are exempted from this.