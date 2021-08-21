In separate incidents, two Russian women found dead in North Goa

Two Russian women were found dead in different leased residences near Siolim in North Goa on Friday in two distinct instances. One woman was found hanging in her flat, while the other was found dead in her bed. The two fatalities, according to police, were unrelated.

Alexandra Ri-Djavi (24) and Ekaterina Titova (34) have been identified as the victims. Anjuna Police Station has received two reports of unnatural deaths.

The women were in Goa on tourist visas. According to police officials, the cause of death in both cases is yet to be determined because autopsy findings have not yet been received.

Djavi, who shared an apartment with her lover, was found hanging in a room with the door locked from inside. While it is suspected that she may have died by suicide, police authorities said that only a post-mortem study can determine the cause of death.

The reasons for Titova’s death are being investigated by the authorities, despite the fact that she had no apparent injuries on her body. The Russian embassy has been informed of the fatalities.