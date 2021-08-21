India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states till August 25

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states in the country.

IMD predicted widespread rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours. The weather department has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 4-5 days.

‘Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand during next four days, and west Uttar Pradesh on August 21, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab, and east Rajasthan during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana on Saturday and over east Rajasthan over the weekend’, said IMD in its bulletin.

Also Read: Orange alert for Delhi, moderate rainfall expected: IMD

The agency also forecasted isolated heavy rain fall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till August 23, Kerala and Mahe on August 22, Rayalaseema on August 23 and 24, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 21.

West Bengal and northeastern states will witness widespread rainfall during next four days. West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya may receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 23. The Met department also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during next 24 hours.