‘Literally sickened’: Actress slams perverts’ commenting on her bra

Lahore: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat replied to social media ‘perverts’ who commented about the colour of her bra on a post shared by her on social media. Mehwish Hayat had shared a picture of her wearing a white embroidered kurta as she celebrated Pakistani Independence Day on August 14.

Mehwish Hayat had captioned the post, ‘The Quaid said, ‘It is only with united effort and faith in our destiny that we shall be able to translate the Pakistan of our dreams into reality.’ Hoisting the flag is not enough, if we really respect this country, we need to embody the ideals of our forefathers. Happy Independence Day Pakistan Zindabad #MehwishHayat #ProudPakistani.’

And several people trolled her by pointing the colour of her bra that she was wearing underneath her kurta.

‘Literally sickened seeing some of the comments under this post. The perverts debating the colour of my bra just shows how sick and petty their minds are. Black, grey, green it’s none of your effing business! For Gods sake grow up-no wonder the society is in the mess that it is!’, Mehwish wrote as a reply.

‘I would suggest that there are much bigger issues that need addressing. Only if this energy could be invested in better more worthwhile pursuits..!’, she wrote on Instagram.

Mehwish Hayat is known for her roles in movies like Actor in Law (2016), Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017), Load Wedding (2018) and Chhalawa (2019). In 2012, she starred in the drama series Meray Qatil Meray Dildar and Kami Reh Gayi in 2013.She has also featured in Phir Chand Pe Dastak (2011), Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012), Ishq Mein Teray (2013), Ru Baru (2014), Kabhi Kabhi (2013) and Dil Lagi (2016).