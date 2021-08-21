Mammootty returns to Dubai after two years, picture goes viral

Kochi: A picture of Malayalam superstar Mammootty sitting in the premium class cabin of a flight to Dubai has gone viral on social media. This is his first air trip in almost two years. Mammootty flew to Dubai to attend a private wedding and also receive the UAE Golden Visa.

Production Controller Badusha shared the picture on social media. ‘To Dubai after two years’ he captioned the photo.

The UAE government had granted the Golden Visa to Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. They are the first Malayalam actors to get this recognition from the UAE.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.

On the work front, Mammootty is currently shooting for ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ directed by Amal Neerad. After completing the project, Mammootty would join the sets of ‘Puzhu’.