New Covid fines, penalties announced in UAE

Dubai: The Attorney-General of UAE, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has issued new updated list of Covid-19 fines and penalties. The fines and penalties under Resolution No. 38 of 2020 aims at containing the spread of infection in the country.

The updated list includes fines for non-compliance with the quarantine instructions at home and quarantine facilities. Fines for deception and evasion offences. The list also includes fines for non-compliance of institutions and companies with the precautionary measures, as determined by relevant authorities and violating judicial orders.

The list also imposes fines for spreading fake news, misinformation or coronavirus-related rumours, as well as violating temporary entry rules by vehicles used for commercial purposes.