‘Only we can give relief to the people of Tripura from BJP’s hooliganism’: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen claimed that the party will give relief to the people of Tripura from BJP’s hooliganism. The TMC leader also said that other Opposition leaders have started realizing it and want to come under the umbrella of TMC and Mamta Banerjee.

Earlier TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee claimed that her party will defeat BJP in Tripura. ‘The people who are going to Tripura from West Bengal are not allowed in hotels. Even if they manage to get into a hotel, they are harassed. Their network connection is snapped and they are not given food. Total vandalism is going on in Tripura. But this won’t work. We are going to win in Tripura. There is no law and order in the state and we want all the people of Tripura to get the benefits like the people of West Bengal do. We want the people of Tripura to get free treatment and free ration’, Banerjee said.

‘There is neither any law or order nor there is any kind of democracy and discipline in Tripura. Our MPs and women supporters are being beaten up. This cannot continue. Tripura’s former Speaker and five-time MLA Jitendra Sarkar along with some other people are willing to join our party’, the TMC chief added.