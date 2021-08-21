President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated residents and urged that everyone should commit themselves to safeguard the safety of women by expanding their engagement in nation-building. He added that the Raksha Bandhan holiday is a representation of love, devotion and trust between brothers and sisters.

‘The festival strengthens the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society. On this special occasion, we should dedicate ourselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building,’ President Kovind was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘On this occasion, let us resolve to contribute to building such a harmonious society where the safety and dignity of women are given utmost importance and they may fulfill their aspirations unhindered, President added.

President Kovind offered heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of his fellow citizens in India and beyond on the occasion.