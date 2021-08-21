Taliban kidnapped 150 people, mostly Indian nationals

Kabul: Afghanistan media reported that around 150 people, mostly Indian nationals, have allegedly been kidnapped by Taliban terrorists when they were going to Kabul airport to leave Afghanistan. As per reports, the kidnapped were taken to an unknown place and their phones have also been confiscated. Reports suggests that this was done under instructions from ISI of Pakistan.

Indian citizens abducted by the Taliban are in no immediate danger and are currently being questioned at a nearby police station in Kabul, reported NDTV citing a top government source. Back-channel talks are ongoing to secure the release of all Indian citizens, the report added.

Around 210 Indian nationals are still stuck at the Kabul airport. The Taliban have searched the Indian nationals and have checked for their ID cards.

Taliban has rejected the reports. The External Affairs Ministry has not made any official statement over the matter yet and is trying to confirm the development.

Earlier today, India has evacuated 85 Indian nationals from Kabul using an Indian Air Force’s C-130J transport plane. 150 Indians including Indian ambassador Tandon, Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel were evacuated last week using a C 17 plane of IAF. Nearly 40 staffers from Kabul were also evacuated in another flight.