Two ITBP personnel killed in Maoist attack

Narayanpur: An assistant commandant and assistant sub inspector of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed in an attack by Maoists in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh. Maoists also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set of the security personnel.

‘Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP’s 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing’, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

According to the ITBP, the exchange of fire took place at Kademeta, a bordering area of Dantwada, when one company of the 45th Battalion was out on an area domination operation. The force personnel were fired upon by a small action team of Maoists when it was approximately 600m away from the camp.

Earlier on 20 July, an ITBP personnel was killed while another was injured in a Maoist ambush in Narayanpur. In March, five District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were killed and several others were injured in an IED blast in Narayanpur.