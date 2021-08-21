US forces allowed India to operate two flights daily to evacuate citizens from Kabul

Kabul: The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces who control the operation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul has allowed India to operate two flights daily to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan. As per reports, there are still more than 300 Indians in Afghanistan.

The NATO forces are operating as many as 25 flights each day to evacuate their citizens, weaponry and equipment from the war-torn country.

India has been evacuating its citizens along the Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Qatar routes. An Air India flight from Kabul with around 90 passengers is expected to land in New Delhi sometime today or tomorrow.

Earlier today, India has evacuated 85 Indian nationals from Kabul using an Indian Air Force’s C-130J transport plane. 150 Indians including Indian ambassador Tandon, Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel were evacuated last week using a C 17 plane of IAF. Nearly 40 staffers from Kabul were also evacuated in another flight.

‘We operated flights to Kabul every day but after Afghanistan airspace’s closure, Indian Air Force’s C130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back our citizens to the country. These flights are operating to bring back our people safely. Every day we are getting 130-150 Indians safely back to the country. The Indian government will bring its citizens back to their homes from Afghanistan, as we did in the Vande Bharat Mission, through Air India and the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes, whichever way is possible. The evacuation process continued for three days. But, when a flight was about to take off on Sunday, NOTAM (a notice to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route) was received following gunshots fired at the Kabul airport’, said Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.