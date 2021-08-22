2 killed, 3 injured in suicide bomb blast targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Lahore: Two children were killed and three others including a Chinese national was injured in suicide bomb attack at the East Bay Road in the port of Gwadar in Pakistan. The attack was targeted at a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals.

Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility of the attack. ‘BLA carried out a ‘self-sacrificing’ attack against a convoy of Chinese engineers’, said BLA.

‘Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in #Gwadar. 2 children died who were playing nearby & one Chinese sustained minor injuries’, tweeted Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government.

Another report by The Balochistan Post, however, claimed that nine Chinese nationals have been killed in the blast. A convoy of Chinese engineers was reportedly targeted in the blast near the construction site of a road that is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

‘The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan’, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

‘At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again’, the statement read.

In July, 13 people including 9 Chinese nationals were killed in an attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.