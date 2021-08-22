Air India announces new flights from Kochi

Kochi: Air India will operate direct flights from Cochin International Airport to London. The thrice a week flights will begin from August 22. Air India will use its Dreamliner category of aircraft to operate the direct Kochi-London flights.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that London-Kochi-London flights will be on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the arrival and departure operations are scheduled at 3:45 and 1:20pm.

Also Read: US forces allowed India to operate two flights daily to evacuate citizens from Kabul

Thus, CIAL has become the only airport in Kerala to operate direct flights to London. Air India on August 18 launched direct flights from Heathrow airport in London to Kochi airport.

‘CIAL is delighted to host three flights from London a week. This is the highest number of flight services that have been scheduled in this sector in the history of CIAL. It gives a shot in the arm for the effort taken by the government of Kerala and CIAL to establish frequent connectivity to Europe’, said S Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, in a statement.