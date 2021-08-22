‘Heaven has internet’: Sushant Singh’s fans shocked to see mysterious update on his FB page

Fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput discovered that his Facebook profile had been changed on Thursday. Fans were left scratching their heads when their favorite actor’s display picture appeared to have been updated.

Upon Sushant’s death in June 2020, his team took over his social media accounts. Two days after his death, a post appeared on the Facebook page of Sushant, reading, ‘Fans like you were real ‘godfather’ for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world.’ During the month of August, his biography was updated, reading ‘Sushant Singh Rajput (21 January 1986 – 14 June 2020) was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and…’

Several fans expressed surprise, wondering who managed to change the display picture. ‘Oh my God I’m shocked!!!!! Who controls the Sushant account?! How did he update his profile picture knowing that the page was only managed by Sushant?! What is happening?!!’ one person wrote. ‘How is this possible?’ asked another fan. ‘At least we know heaven as internet,’ one person wrote. ‘I am totally shocked, for one second I thought that he is back! But how is this possible? Who is controlling his account? What are they trying to prove by uploading his profile picture?’ a third person asked.

Here are some more comments:

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died of an apparent suicide. He was receiving therapy and taking medication. His family filed a complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of aiding his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea denies the accusations, and she is on bail for a drug-related case related to Sushant’s death.