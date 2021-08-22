Karnataka to resume bus services to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume bus services to Tamil Nadu from August 23. KSRTC will operate 250 buses to different destinations in the neighbouring state. The bus services were suspended on April 27.

All passengers must carry a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours prior to travel or a vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. KSRTC also informed that students, businessmen, among others who travel on a daily basis to the state from Kerala should get tested every 15 days and must carry the RT-PCR report along with them.