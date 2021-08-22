New Covid rules in UAE: Know how many people are allowed in vehicles

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE have announced an updated list of fines and penalties for violating Covid safety rules. The Attorney-General of UAE, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has issued this. The fines and penalties under Resolution No. 38 of 2020 aims at containing the spread of infection in the country.

The new rules have specified the maximum number of people allowed in cars, pick-up trucks, bikes and other vehicles. Drivers will be fined Dh3,000 for violating this limit.

On motorbike, only driver is allowed and pick-up trucks can have a driver and a passenger. Other vehicles can have a driver and two passengers. Family members, domestic helps and second-degree relatives are exempted from this rule.

If there is just the driver in a vehicle, she/he doesn’t need to wear a mask. Family members, domestic help and second-degree relatives are also exempted from the mask rule while inside the vehicle.