‘Opposition parties are uniting to protect their vested interests and family politics’: BJP

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi accused that the opposition parties are now uniting to protect their vested interests and family politics. In an interview given to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said this.

‘This is not the case today, even before the 2019 elections, all those who do family politics had united. But what happened next? They are not uniting for the welfare of the country but to protect their vested interests and family politics. They are scared of their corruption so they all are coming on a single platform. Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) all are running their family products. People know who are working for public interest and who are working for self-interest. So, nothing happens when people with self-interest unite’, said Ravi.

The BJP leader also criticized West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee for stopping BJP rallies in the state. ‘The rallies were stopped because there is no democracy in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress government is running hooliganism and anarchy in the state. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe in the post-poll violence in the state’, said Ravi.

Sonia Gandhi had met with leaders of 18 other political parties on Friday. In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said they will jointly organize protest actions all over the country from September 20 to 30.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav were among those who attended the meeting.