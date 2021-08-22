Record single-day August rain in national capital, highest in 14 years

New Delhi: The weather department reported 138.8 mm of rain in Delhi on Saturday, the city’s highest one-day rainfall in 14 years and ninth-highest since 1961. A meteorological department report stated that on August 2, 1961, the national capital recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August.

Delhi recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday — the most precipitation for the month of August since 2007.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. Minimum temperatures were recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 100 percent.

For Sunday, the weatherman predicts light rain accompanied by cloudy skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 33 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to weather officials, a cloud belt is moving across northern and central Delhi tonight, potentially bringing thunder and lightning along with light to moderate rain.

In July, the capital measured a rainfall of 507.1 mm, which is nearly 141 percent above normal. Additionally, it was the highest rainfall recorded in July since 2003 and the second-highest ever. Since June 1, when the monsoon season began, Delhi has recorded 582.8 mm of rainfall against 295.6 mm of normal — an excess of 97 percent. The city saw 16 rainy days in July, making it the rainiest month in 19 years, despite the monsoon arriving over two weeks late.