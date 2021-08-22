Senior BJP leader La Ganesan appointed as Manipur Governor

Chennai: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La Ganeshan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed him in the post on Sunday.

Former Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla retired from the position on August 20. The charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad. Dr Najma A Heptulla was sworn in as the governor of Manipur in August 2016.

La Ganesan was a former member of Rajya Sabha. Ganesan had also replaced Heptulla as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Before being appointed as the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP unit, he was a Pracharak in RSS.