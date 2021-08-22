‘Significant achievement’: One crore people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state

Lucknow: A new milestone has been achieved by Yogi Adityanath’s government, more than one crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been fully immunized with both dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine. Uttar Pradesh is now the third state in the country to have over one crore fully vaccinated citizens. Among the states, Maharashtra leads on the count, where 1.4 crore people have taken both doses, followed by Gujarat, where 1.04 crore people are fully immunized.

Lucknow is the only district in Uttar Pradesh where more than five lakh people are fully immunized. At least 5.34 crore people have taken a dose in the state, reaching a total of 6.35 crore doses administered. Among people in the 18-plus age group, 3.27 crores have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1.89 crores in the 45-plus age group have been vaccinated.

1.18 crore elderly people have been immunized. The state has been hit by 25 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours. There are now 407 active cases left in the state. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India reported 30,948 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

India’s health ministry reported 403 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,24,234. The death toll has risen to 4,34,367 with 403 new fatalities, according to the Health Ministry. The number of active cases decreased to 3,53,398, the lowest in 152 days, and the COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 97.57 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry.