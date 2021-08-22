State government extends Covid curfew

Panaji: The Goa government extended the Covid induced curfew in the state till August 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers coming to the state must submit a Covid-19 negative test report done a maximum of 72 hours before entering Goa. For passengers coming from Kerala, only negative RT-PCR test result will be accepted.

The restrictions imposed on auditoriums, community halls, river cruises, spas, massage parlours, auditoriums, water parks, entertainment parks and casinos will continue. Schools will remain closed. Cinema theaters will be allowed to function with 50% capacity. Bars and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

Meanwhile, the state reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,73,088 and the toll to 3,184. Total recoveries now stand at 1,68,989 as 111 new recoveries were reported in the state.