Taliban flags hoisted on rooftop of women’s madrassa

Lahore: Around four to five Taliban flags were hoisted on the rooftop of Jamia Hafsa, a women’s madrassa in the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad. The local administration and police said the flags were spotted atop the madrassa after prayers but were removed immediately.

‘The flags were spotted after Zuhr prayers and shortly the capital administration and police were informed about it’, reported Pakistan daily, Dawn. According to Dawn, senior officials and police said hoisting any flag in Pakistan was not a crime, adding that some flags, however, may spread terror among citizens. The administration later reportedly said that some students were behind the incident.

Pakistan has been long accused of covertly supporting the Taliban militarily, financially, and with intelligence. But Pakistan has never accepted this. Earlier it was reported that fighters from Pakistan crossed the border to join Taliban.