Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief, Syed Salahuddin, seeks support from Taliban to attack India

Srinagar: Pakistan based terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief, Syed Salahuddin has sought the help of Taliban to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘I pray to Allah that he strengthens the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan so that they may support Kashmiris against India’, said Salahuddin in a video message.

Also Read: US forces allowed India to operate two flights daily to evacuate citizens from Kabul

Meanwhile, India’s security officers are evaluating the impact on Kashmir. As per defence experts, the US exit and the emergence of the Taliban might reignite terrorism in Kashmir, especially now that India’s emphasis has turned from Pakistan to China. A study by French think-tank Centre for Analysis of Terrorism published last week warned of the renewed possibility of more operational coordination between Pakistan-supported groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM and the Taliban.