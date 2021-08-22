UAE will accept Indian citizens who have not visited India in the last 14 days

Indian passport holders who have not visited the country in the past 14 days can get tourist visas to the UAE, according to a report in the media on Sunday. Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda are now eligible for the facility, the Gulf News reported.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, only UAE citizens and transit passengers are permitted to fly to the UAE. The UAE is gradually opening its borders to Indian passport holders who haven’t visited the country in the last fortnight.

Read more: ‘We’re Indians first, Taliban view of Islam not ours’: claim local Islamic scholars in Uttar Pradesh

On the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE, all passengers will undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test. As of now, the UAE will accept passengers from Pakistani airports and will receive them at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Arrivals from Pakistan were previously only permitted as transit passengers. According to Johns Hopkins University, the Coronavirus has caused 2,018 deaths and 708,302 infections in the United Arab Emirates.